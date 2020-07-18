Meet your future ‘favourite fighter’! McGivern promises punch perfect start







Get ready to amend your favourite fighter list, you’ll have a new #1 before summer is done warns James McGivern.

The confident Antrim fighter makes his debut on a #MTKFightNight in England on August 25 and is sure he will impress.

In fact he cheekily suggests that after witnessing him punch for pay for the first time, those watching via IFL TV and ESPN+ will have a new favourite fighter.

“[Fans] can expect to have a new favourite fighter to watch because I’m coming prepared to put on a show. A punch perfect performance,” McGivern told Irish-boxing.com.

Most likely the Georges ABC graduate and former Olympic hope will be handed a routine baptism behind closed doors at the LS-LIVE in Wakefield.

Although if asked to make a tough debut he claims he is ready for a test.

“It doesn’t matter to me at all,” he responds when asked about what kind of opponent he expects to face.

“When I look down the line toward the future, I’m going to have to fight everyone and anyone. That’s what I’m prepared for already. I don’t care I’m here to take everyone’s scalp.”

While there is a confidence with regard to the future and what can be achieved, McGivern remains excited about his first step along a journey he hopes will lead to main events on massive cards.

Every aspect of fighting as a pro seems to bring a smile to the Commonwealth Games medal winners face – and with old amateur set up in place he is predicting success.

“We have the old band back together. Me , My Daddy, Danso, Paddy Joe and my S&C coach Stuart McKeating.

“We are all working together, working hard and working smart. My best performance to date was probably the first Ulster Elites and this is a similar camp.

“We are all buzzing. We talk about ring walks and how it’s gonna be amazing going from watching people on TV to me being on the TV. I’ve never been more excited for the start of a new journey.”