Hughes warns Carroll size difference could be the difference







Maxi Hughes [20(4)-5(2)-2] is ready to maximize a potential size advantage in his bid to upset Jono Carroll [18(4)-1(0)-1] come August 11.

The two time British title challenger is seen as somewhat keep busy opposition for the recent world title challenger, but is fit, focused and fixated on causing an upset.

The Yorkshire native, who was scheduled to trade leather Irish lightweight champion Gary Cully in April, feels he will be the bigger of the two come fight night, something he believes may prove significant.

Hughes has spent the last few years campaigning at lightweight, while Carroll operates at super-featherweight. The fight between the two men takes place at 133lbs, slightly above the super-featherweight division, and Hughes feels that could potentially work in his favor.

“I’ve been training hard and got my nutrition sorted so it shouldn’t be a problem. Maybe I will be the bigger man on the night.

“I’m expecting a tough fight, I’ve seen a bit of Jono and I know his best asset is his engine. I will be prepared for all eventualities,” Hughes said before pointing to his experience as another favourable factor.

“I’ve had nearly 30 fights now and been in with some top operators, so that experience will stand me in good stead for this fight.”

The 30-year-old Yorkshire fighter claims he has kept busy during lockdown and will come to the ring fit as a result.

“The last few months have been very strange. On a positive note I had 11 weeks off and my wife and daughter were at home with me, so that time is priceless. The only negative was not being able to see our parents and friends or go to visit places.

“I kept up training, and actually got some personal bests on my runs. I bought a 10 meter climbing rope to use, and I have big trees in my garden so was able to use that for training and did my ground work in the garden.

“I did miss working with the lads in the gym, but now I’m very excited to be back this soon in a big fight after the pandemic. MTK Global do a great job on the shows so I know this will be a great promotion to fight on.”

Carroll vs. Hughes is part of an August 11 card, which also features Sean McComb taking on Siar Ozgul and Pierce O’Leary facing Harry Limburn.

It kicks off a run of #MTKFightNight events throughout the summer, with the likes of Lewis Crocker, Lee McGregor, Gary Cully, Akeem Ennis Brown, Dan Azeez and more all in action over the coming months.