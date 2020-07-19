London calling! Carl Frampton contradicts Arum’s August 15 Belfast claims







London and not Belfast will host Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan’s summer bouts, according to ‘The Jackal’.

Venue hokey-cokey has played out in the media over the last few weeks.

Frampton initially stated London, Mick Conlan claimed similar, but their promoter Bob Arum was adamant that the Belfast pair will fight in their home city next month.

The Top Rank boss told Dan Rafael last week that a card was being planned for Belfast on Saturday August 15th featuring the two world title chasers.

Both fighters have since contradicted the veteran fight maker in interviews and many fans and followers found the plan hard to believe considering a previously mooted MTK show in Belfast had already apparently fallen through.

Arum, though, remained insistent that there will be a major ESPN card in Ireland next month.

The controversial promoter told IFL TV that “that is correct, August 15th. He [Frampton] and Mick Conlan are on the same card.”

“We can’t bring them over here to fight because of the travel ban so MTK is putting their fights on in Belfast.”

It appears the veteran fight maker’s geography may be off, as Frampton confirmed today in his popular Sunday Life column that he will be fighting next in London.

“At one point it seemed as if an opponent would never be found but thankfully everything is now set and I’ll be back in the ring on August 15 at the BT studios in London,” wrote the three-weight world title hopeful.

“An official announcement will be made on who I’m fighting next month and I know it will be a tough, durable guy and Michael Conlan will also be on the card.”

With no crowds allowed to attend, which city the fight plays out in doesn’t make a huge difference.

The only concern surrounded TV companies and what access fight fans would have to the card.

If it was to happen in Belfast and not the BT Sport studios, a card with Belfast’s biggest names may not have been broadcast outside of ESPN and America.

Frampton, who looks set to fight Jamel Herring for the WBO super featherweight world title this November, also revealed he will make his 9st4lb debut on a fight card that Irish-boxing.com believe will host Paddy Gallagher versus Michael McKinson as well as Conlan versus Sofiane Takoucht.

“I will be having my first fight at the super-featherweight limit of 9st 4lb which will good for me because the long-term plan of a fight with Jamel Herring is on the table.

“The biggest danger would be to get complacent and start thinking about Herring fight instead of focusing on the job at hand so I have to make sure that doesn’t happen.”