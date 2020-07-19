Paddy Donovan BT Studio bound – ‘Real Deal’ handed fight date







Paddy Donovan [3(2)-0] will fight for the first time in 2020 in less than a months time.

Irish-boxing.com understands the 21-year-old prospect has secured an August 15 fight date.

‘The Real Deal’ will share a card with fellow Top Rank promoted fighters Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan and will trade leather for the fourth time in his professional career in London.

Having put together three quickfire wins in late 2019, Donovan was given some time off by coach Andy Lee.

The former underage amateur standout was due to make his American debut on the annual Conlan New York, St Patrick’s Day bill only for that card to be cancelled.

He now returns in August behind closed doors on a five fight card.

The fact the card plays out in the BT Sports studios suggests the station will air the show and as a result Donovan’s fight, meaning a new level of exposure for the exciting prospect.

Donovan has been in camp training alongside his brother Edward Donovan and brother in law Jason Harty as well as spending time sparring in Dublin.

Irish-boxing.com has also been lead to believe Paddy Gallagher and Michael McKinson have agreed to fight and it wouldn’t be too far fetched to suggest that mouthwatering clash will also populate that August 15 card.

If that was the case it would mean at the very least a BT Sport broadcast card would have four Irish interest fights.