Canelo versus Quigley – ‘The fight Golden Boy would like to see’







Team Jason Quigley believe they are in Saul Canelo Alvarez pole.

Over the past week the Donegal middleweight has emerged as potential opponent for the Pound for Pound star.

The shortlist got shorter over recent days, but Quigley’s name remained.

Indeed, it appears it’s between him and former super middleweight world title challenger, John Ryder, as to who will provide September opposition for one of the sports biggest name.

The fact Quigley is a Golden Boy promoter could prove key is securing a massive fight with his stablemate.

Lyle Green, Vice President of the Andy Lee trained fighter’s management company, Sheer Sports, certainly believes so.

Green, who also works with the McKenna brothers, James Power and Bret McGinty, has been doing the media rounds, not so much arguing the 29-year-old’s case, rather suggesting the popular fighter is a genuine contender.

In fact the former pro feels Quigley is the man Golden Boy want in the opposite corner when Alvarez returns.

“Golden Boy have always looked out for Jason and that’s the fight I believe Golden Boy would like to see,” Green told Boxing Socail.

“Golden Boy probably more than all of us want to have a decision on an opponent and from their prospective they want that determined quickly, so I am not pushing them because they have always been very open and transparent with the information they provide.

“We’ve seen a couple of things in the media saying ‘it’s going be John Ryder’ or ‘it’s going to be this person or that person’. I take that with a pinch of salt because of my relationship with Golden Boy.”

Guadalajaran Canelo [53(36)-1(0)-2] is a three-weight, eight-time world champion and three fights into an 11-fight $365million deal with the DAZN streaming service.

Considering the current global crisis, the scale of September’s fight, should Canelo choose to fight, will be far smaller than previous outings for the Mexican and opponent purses will also be suggested.

Financials, alongside lack of preparation time, were cited as part of the reason why WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders pulled out of the running.

A behind-closed-doors fight in the Fantasy Springs Casino in California – a familiar venue for Quigley – has been suggested

Based on profile and perceived competitiveness following the Londoner’s controversial loss to Smith last year, Canelo-Ryder rather than Canelo-Quigley would appear to be the preferred bout among boxing followers and commentators outside Ireland.

However, Quigley seems to be the front runner for now.