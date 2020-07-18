IABA share important information for clubs returning to training







The IABA have forewarned protocols have to be fulfilled and documentation filled out before amateur clubs can return next month.

In accordance with government guidelines clubs can reopen their doors and return to training as of August 1st.

However, the IABA have released a statement informing clubs there are certain protocols need to be meet before training can resmue.

The statement reads as follows:

Dear Members, As you are aware, the date of 1st August 2020 has been set as the date when IABA affiliated clubs can return to training, pending the completion of the required protocols and documentation. For more information please visit http://iaba.ie/covid-19-guidance/. Please be advised, that only clubs who have fully completed the Club Declaration Form and have returned the completed / signed declaration form to [email protected] will be granted permission to return to training. Please see link to Club Declaration Form: Club Declaration Form *Please note, clubs who do not return the fully completed / signed club declaration form will not be granted permission to reopen, until such time that they have submitted the completed declaration form to [email protected].