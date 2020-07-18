Declan Geraghty wants ‘Super’ summer showdown







Declan Geraghty [19(4)-5(4)] is willing to take on Darragh Foley [18(9)-4(0)-1] when or wherever the Australian based Dub wants.

‘Pretty Boy’ had previously muted a clash between the pair via Irish-boxing.com back in April.

At that time ‘Super’ had other ideas and was due to box in Kazakhstan on March 28th versus Uzbekistan’s Olympic gold and World silver medallist Fazliddin Gaibnazarov [8(5)-1(0)] before the card was called off.

This week the Blanch native called for a slot on the card of an eagerly anticipated Queensland based card and left the door open to all challengers.

Foley wants on the undercard of former world champ Jeff Horn versus son of a legend Tim Tszyu at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville.

He also stated : “Any of these young guns want to lay claim to the throne whilst I’m still around best come through me.”

The fight-anyone Foley wants a name next month and Geraghty – another fighter whose has proven he is not risk adverse – believes hecan provide it.

“I just seen he’s looking for a fight. I’m happy to step in and a take a fight with him,” Geraghty told Irish-boxing.com.

Geraghty has campaigned most of his career at super featherweight, but since teaming up with Pete Taylor has revealed light welterweight plans.

The slick southpaw, who Irish-boxing.com believe agreed to fight Joe Fitzpatrick at lightweight this summer, has no issues with making his debut at the higher weight against the noted puncher.

“I’m moving up in weight. I have no problem fighting him at that weight.”

With the current state of play regarding travel it seems unlikely they pair would fight as soon as August in Australia. Whether Foley would elect against appearing on such a big card if given the chance to fight behind closed doors in the UK also seems unlikely.

However, Geraghty wants it known he is Foley willing and wants the fight.

Whatever way MTK could get me and him on I don’t mind. It could be on one of the shows they have planned for next month or the month after.”