‘I think that would be a good fight’ – Declan Geraghty suggests showdown with ‘Super’ Foley

Declan Geraghty [19(4)-5(4)] will jump all the way up to light welterweight when he returns to the ring and wants to jump straight back in with a meaningful fight.

‘Prettyboy’ has admitted he was considering retirement at just 29-years-of-age after Archie Sharp stopped him in dramatic fashion last September.

However, the noted stylist couldn’t let go of the idea he has what it takes to succeed in the sport. His faith in his skill set and a belief circumstances played apart in the majority of his five career defeats convinced him to stay on.

The Dubliner believes he still has the ability to win major titles, but does note changes will have to be made to ensure that happens.

One of those changes is the weight the southpaw will fight at. Geraghty will take two steps up the scales trading super featherweight for light welterweight.

Speaking to Irish-boxing the Dub, who has teamed up with Pete Taylor, also revealed he doesn’t want to ease his way back into proceedings or the new weight.

A warm up may be pushed on the former amateur of note, but he has all Irish aspirations and believes a clash with Australian based Darragh Foley would be a good fight for him and fight fans.

“I like and respect Darragh Foley and I don’t want it to look like I am going for the big call out, but I think that would be a good fight. It’s a good clash of styles and I think it’s one the fans would like to see. I am not sure if it’s possible, but it could be a chance for one of us to get our hands on an Irish title,” Geraghty explained to Irish-boxing.com.

“I texted Darragh, he knows I am not calling him out, I’m just looking for a good fight to kick things off for me in a new weight division. If it was to be Darragh that would be great, but I’d fight anyone who can help me progress my career.”

Foley certainly isn’t one to turn down a challenge and if MTK gave the bout the nod no doubt he would accept the challenge.

The Australian based fighter suffered defeat to Tyrone McKenna the last time he returned home, but returned to winning ways against Jameson Bacon in November.

The 31-year-old former world ranked fighter may also be looking for a named scalp to return him up the ladder – and Geraghty may fit the bill.