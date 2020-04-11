‘Months or possibly years’ – Carl Frampton foresees long term problems for boxing

Carl Frampton believes it may take ‘months or possibly years’ for boxing to fully recover from the impact of the coronavirus.

There have been suggestions boxing may return come mid to late summer, although September is the most common month mentioned with regard to a return by people in the know.

Regardless of when a fight night can be held again, ‘The Jackal’ warns boxing faces a wait before it returns to full health.

The former two weight world champion, worries re the financial state around the world post the current pandemic and wonders how comfortable fans will be mixing in big crowds.

“It might take a long time to recover. I’m talking months and possibly years away from getting it back to what it once was,” Frampton told BBC Radio Five Live before stressing fighters down the ladder are most at risk.

“In my position most of the money and the purse I received comes from TV, but there are guys fighting on non-televised shows that need bums on seats and need to sell tickets to make a living.

“If people are apprehensive about large gatherings and these guys aren’t going to be able to sell their tickets, or if people can’t afford to buy them because they’ve lost their job or for other reasons…

“I think it’s going to change a lot once we come out the other side of this.”

The smiles on peoples faces when they saw @RealCFrampton delivering their food parcel was priceless. Having Carl and local fighter @Stevenward_ help out showed why both are role models to so many during this difficult time. #notjustaboxingclub #givingback#communityspirit https://t.co/sV2s23esul — Monkstownboxingclub (@monkstownboxing) April 11, 2020

Frampton, 33, also echoed a suggestion from his promoter Bob Arum about the likely need to reduce the cost of tickets to encourage fight fans back into the buildings.

“I’m glad that a promoter has said that,” said Frampton.

“The UK ticket prices are astronomical compared to America. It’s definitely something that needs to be thought about.

“We want people to come and watch our sport, we need people for the atmosphere in the venues and to look good on TV. If you suddenly put a fight on once this is all over how are people going to afford it if the pricing isn’t reasonable?”

Frampton is set to fight WBO super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring next, but isn’t sure when the bout will take place. Considering he wants a solid 10 week camp before his historic three weight world champion attempt he can’t see the fight happening in the summer.

“I just don’t know when it’s going to happen now,” he said.

“I hope it does happen before the end of the year but I want to be realistic as well. You’ll need at least 10 weeks of a proper training camp with your coaching, bringing in sparring partners.

“People are talking about a fight at the end of the summer, I just don’t think that’s possible.”