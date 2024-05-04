Feargal McCrory closes in on massive WORLD TITLE SHOT

It turns out, Feargal McCrory’s big news could be bigger than anyone could have predicted.

Rumour in America suggests ‘Fearless’ has secured a shot at a world title.

There is nothing by way of official confirmation, as of yet, but reports stateside indicate the Tyrone native will challenge Lamont Roach Jr for the WBA super featherweight title this summer.

As things stand, Roach is slated to make the first defence of his WBA crown at Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington on June 28 against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent. Rumour and report suggest that the opponent is likely to be the 31-year-old Irish fighter.

Jono Carroll was confirmed as Roach’s mandatory earlier this year but speaking to Irish-boxing.com the Dub revealed the titlist would be given a chance to get a voluntary defence in beforehand.

It appears the New York-trained Irish southpaw is in the running to be that voluntary, in fact, he may be winning the race.

Former Irish champion McCrory entered the WBA rankings courtesy of his victory over Carlos Carlson in March of this year and as a top 15 ranked fighter is eligible to challenge.

If McCrory was to get the fight it would represent a massive once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Indeed, the kind of chance that looked a million miles away during a difficult period when he was trying to get fights before he got active in America last year.

If McCrory was to get the shot and won the title it could lead to the first all-Irish world fight, as ‘King Kong’ would be his mandatory, while Anthony Cacace could by that stage be IBF world champ, depending on how his clash with Joe Cordina goes.

Roach, who claimed the title by defeating Hector Luis Garcia in November, represents a massive step up for McCrory but it’s one he’d rejoice in taking.