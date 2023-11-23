No Media No Problem – Eddie Hearn not going to argue with Katie Taylor over Radio silence

Eddie Hearn suggests the Irish public shouldn’t cry mayday because Katie Taylor elected against doing press in Dublin this week.

The Irish great did the minimum required when it came to press duties during fight week and elected against doing a scheduled round table with the written media today.

As the man trying to sell and promote the fight, Hearn suggests it’s not ideal but was more than understanding, not to mention he has a policy of not arguing with the extremely ‘stubborn’ extremely talented game changer.

The Matchroom Chairman also indicated Radio silence is a good sign for those who want a Taylor victory at the 3Arena on Saturday.

“It’s very difficult with everything that’s on the line to have an argument with Katie Taylor and tell her what she must or mustn’t do,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“There is no one or no thing that would change her mind going into this fight. We understand the obligations a fighter has but when there is so much on the line it’s understandable,” he adds.

“It hasn’t been up for negotiation. It was like ‘I’ll do my media workout, I’ll do the presser but I’m resting because I have to win.'”

Taylor has never hidden the fact she dislikes doing media, preferring to do her talking in the ring, but Hearn points out that dislike wasn’t the motivation behind the reduced press this week.

The move revolves solely around ensuring she is ready for her revenge mission.

“It’s totally around getting ready for the fight,” he adds.

“It’s not that we flogged her [for May 20] but it was the homecoming…she is probably kicking herself saying ‘I did too much last time’. I asked her at the press conference how she felt this Thursday at 2 o’clock compared to last Thursday at 2 O’clock and the answer was ‘totally different’.

Dublin, Ireland – November 23: Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor Final Press Conference ahead of their Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight on saturday night. 23 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor

Katie’s going to do what she is going to do,” he adds before claiming the trailblazing undisputed lightweight world champion will look better than ever on Saturday.

“I have never seen Katie like this. I put my hat on this being a career-best performance from her. “