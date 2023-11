The final press conference played out in Dublin today.

All the CameronTaylor2 protagonists were present at the Convention Centre in Dublin Castle to perform media duties.

A top table with headliners Katie Taylor, Chantelle Cameron, their promoter Eddie Hearn and their respective coaches followed a packed undercard press conference.

Matchroom’s snapper Mark Robinson was present and documented a busy day in pictures.

Check out some of the snaps today.