Turning it up – FIFA 2020 soundtrack artist to rap Francy Luzoho into ring ahead Webb bout

By | on January 6, 2020 |
Francy Luzoho has no plans to tone it down heading into 2020.

In fact the Dublin switch hitter is about turn up the volume, particularly when it comes to the ring walk stakes.

Luzoho’s ring walks have been the talk of the two pro shows he has appeared on to date.

There have been rappers, masks, severed heads, flags, plenty of noise and lots of colour.

Having lost to Martin Quinn the last time he walked to the ring in such entertaining fashion there were many predicting a more ‘humble’ journey to the squared circle when Luzoho returned.

However, the Congolese Dub has no intentions of returning quietly and has big plans for his Celtic Clash 10 ring walk.

Irish rapper JyellowL will perform live at the Devenish Complex as the 24-year-old Jonathan O’Brien trained fighter makes his way to the ring to battle Stephen Webb on February 1.

Luzoho has been accompanied to the ring by music artists before, but none as noteworthy as JyellowL, who has supported Nelly, been named as part of RTE”FM’s Rising pick and has had a song, ‘Ozone’ included on the FIFA 20 soundtrack.

It’s not the first time Celtic Clash has had musical royalty in the ring. Celtic Clash 8 attendees were treated to a live set from Aslan’s Christy Dignam during a card that played host to a brilliant Irish title fight between Carl McDonald and Dylan McDonagh.

