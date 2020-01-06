Biggest star in SPORT – Eddie Hearn has massive plans for Katie Taylor

Forget female boxing or even boxing for that matter Eddie Hearn wants to make Katie Taylor one of the biggest names in sport.

The Irish sporting icon has changed the face of the female fight game in both amateur and pro codes over the last decade.

Taylor’s London 2012 Olympic victory resonated around the world particularly when it became known she was main reason female’s were finally invited to box in the competition.

The ground breaking stars talent and story have caught the attention further a field since she turned over and teamed up with Matchroom.

Taylor has entertained fans across the States and the UK en route to undisputed lightweight and two weight world champion success.

The Bray native has helped inspire a revolution within the female pro ranks and is leading the charge as the face of boxing continues to become fairer.

The Ross Eminent trained puncher has become a star of the sport and not just a notable female fighter, as she tops bills and competes in high profile TV fights.

Now heading into what could be a marque 2020 if fights with Amanda Serrano, Cecilia Breakhaus and Delfine Persoon happen, Hearn wants to ensure Taylor becomes a bonifide star of sport not just a name within boxing circles.

“My aim for Katie Taylor is for her to become one of the biggest stars in sport.

“Forget female or male, just a star of sport, to give her the credibility, and get her the money that would be ground-breaking in the sport and (an amount) I want her to walk away with.”

Taylor will never profess to wanting to be a star per say, but is open about her ambition to be remembered as a history making great.

Her legacy was cemented by historic wins in 2019 and if she secures victories in the kind of fights she has lined up for 2020 it will be further enhanced over the next 12 months.

“I think the most exciting thing of all is that there are even bigger fights out there for me next year,” Taylor told Boxingscene mid reflecting on 2019. “Whether that’s an Amanda Serrano fight, [currently in discussion to take place in April at MSG’s Hulu Theater], a Delfine Persoon rematch or a Cecilia Braekhus fight… hopefully all those fights can get made.”