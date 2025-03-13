MEDAL ALERTS – Aoife and Lisa O’Rourke Win World Championship Bronze at least

The O’Rourke household will have to make room on the mantle piece for two more major medals after sisters Lisa and Aoife secured big wins in Nis, Serbia today.

The Team Ireland boxers both stepped onto the World Championship podium and will return home with bronze at very least.

Lisa O’Rourke was first through the roped and became the a two time World medalist with her second win of the tournament.

The 2022 champion defeated Morocco’s Saida Lahmidi via unanimous decision to secure a semifinal berth.

Her older sister Aoife O’Rourke followed in her footsteps, defeating Aziza Zokirova of Uzbekistan to reach the final four.

The victory means the Rosscomon native is now a four time European medal winner and a World medalist.

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club, Derry

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry Boxing Club, Wicklow

54kg Jenny Lehane, DCU Athletic Boxing Club, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC Tallaght, Dublin

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

81+kg Judy Bobbett, Liberty Boxing Club, Wicklow.

Team Manager, Ciara Plunkett

Head Coach Zauri Antia

Coach Damian Kennedy

Coach Eoin Pluck

Physiotherapist Rob Tuomey.