MEDAL ALERT – Ryan Jenkins Claims European Youth Bronze – At Least

Ryan Jenkins avoided Greek tragedy in Croatia today and can finally lay claim to being a European medal winner as a result.

The teen prospect had to show skill and will against a very aggressive and hard-to-figure-out Emmanouil Fotiadis as he stepped onto the European Youth podium.

Greece’s 63.5kg was as awkward as he was game, meaning the six-time Irish champion had to show impressive levels of composure to get the job done.

The Olympic Mullingar man now becomes a continental medal winner at the second attempt and his victory brings Ireland’s medal total to five – Jenkins joining Ava Henry, Kyla Doyle, Grace Conway and Adam Olaniyan on the podium.

Jenkins was faced with a ferocious Greek in the opening three minutes and had to work hard to keep his aggressive foe at bay.

His ability to fight fire with fire and his superior skills from range allowed him to take the session 3-2.

The second was very similar with the awkward and aggressive Greek continuing to march forward in unorthodox fashion. The approach forced Jenkins to battle on occasion – and similarly any time there was respite the Irish fighter was able to show superior skills.

That skill set and ability to fight, along with a point deduction for the Greek, meant Jenkin’s went into the final round well clear.

All the Olympic Mullingar fighter had to do was avoid disaster in the last to secure a medal and he did just that to become Ireland’s fifth medalist at the tournament.

Team

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin

50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.

52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth

54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford

63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim

51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin

54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin

57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.

60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath

67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Amanda Spencer

Coach: Garry Kehoe

Coach: Ralph McKay

R&J: Stephen Kelly

