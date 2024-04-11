MEDAL ALERT – Talented Tadhg O’Donnell Claims European Youth Medal
Tadhg O’Donnell showed just why so many rave about his ability as he waltzed onto the European Youth podium in Porec today.
O’Donnell had to endure some tricky moments in the second round against a very good Armenian, but was untouchable in rounds one and three and claimed another medal for Ireland as a result.
For the most part, the European Junior Champion had too much for Marat Mikaelyan, won the clash 5-0, and is now a two-time European medal winner.
The light middleweight’s victory also means Ireland will return home with six medals from Porec and this year’s European Youth Championship installment. All six medals are bronze at present and the process of upgrading them will take place over the next few days.
The Wicklow man’s class came to the fore very early on. He showed real poise and confidence from the start, his awareness of distance was impressive and his variety of punching confused Mikaelyan
To his credit Mikaelyan did attempt to turn things around in the second. He came out with a more aggressive and pro-active approach, which O’Donnell punished on occasion, the straight right proving particularly impressive.
However, the Armenian did manage to draw O’Donnell into more of a fight and that was enough to win him the round on two cards.
The Prince of Four Kings was back up on his toes in the final round, frustrating his opponent with a stinging jab and dancing his way onto the podium.
Team
48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin
50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.
52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth
54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford
63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.
66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin
48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim
51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin
54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin
57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.
60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny
63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath
67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.
71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.
92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.
Team Manager: Anna Moore
Coach: Liam Cunningham
Coach: Amanda Spencer
Coach: Garry Kehoe
Coach: Ralph McKay
R&J: Stephen Kelly
Draws are available here
Day One results are available here
Day Two results are available here
Day Three results are available here
Day Four results are available here
Day Five results are available here
Day Six results are available here