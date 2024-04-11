MEDAL ALERT – Talented Tadhg O’Donnell Claims European Youth Medal

Tadhg O’Donnell showed just why so many rave about his ability as he waltzed onto the European Youth podium in Porec today.

O’Donnell had to endure some tricky moments in the second round against a very good Armenian, but was untouchable in rounds one and three and claimed another medal for Ireland as a result.

For the most part, the European Junior Champion had too much for Marat Mikaelyan, won the clash 5-0, and is now a two-time European medal winner.

The light middleweight’s victory also means Ireland will return home with six medals from Porec and this year’s European Youth Championship installment. All six medals are bronze at present and the process of upgrading them will take place over the next few days.

The Wicklow man’s class came to the fore very early on. He showed real poise and confidence from the start, his awareness of distance was impressive and his variety of punching confused Mikaelyan

To his credit Mikaelyan did attempt to turn things around in the second. He came out with a more aggressive and pro-active approach, which O’Donnell punished on occasion, the straight right proving particularly impressive.

However, the Armenian did manage to draw O’Donnell into more of a fight and that was enough to win him the round on two cards.

The Prince of Four Kings was back up on his toes in the final round, frustrating his opponent with a stinging jab and dancing his way onto the podium.

Team

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin

50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.

52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth

54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford

63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim

51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin

54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin

57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.

60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath

67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Amanda Spencer

Coach: Garry Kehoe

Coach: Ralph McKay

R&J: Stephen Kelly

