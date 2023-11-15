MEDAL ALERT – Robyn Kelly scores a Euro medal hat trick

Robyn Kelly made it a hat trick of European medal wins in Budva today.

The Ballynacargy BC operator added European U22 bronze [at least] to the European Youth and Schools medals she won previously.

The 18-year-old reigning National Senior and Under-22 champion stepped onto the podium courtesy of victory over Beata Rognalinska of Poland at the end of a busy day for Team Ireland.

The nine-time Irish champion claimed a 5-0 unanimous points win to secure a 54kg semi-final slot.

A tough Serb awaits in the final four, but Kelly will be relieved to have avoided the Russian who competes in the other semi-final.

Kelly’s win was Ireland second medal win of the day after Evelyn Igharo also claimed bronze earlier in the afternoon.

Nicole Buckley, Chantelle Robinson and Bethany Doocey also fought for medals on a busy day but lost to Turkish, Polish and Turkish opposition respectively.

Irish U22 and Senior Champion Josefien Betist did secure a medal but is fighting as ‘neutral’ in the tournament.

#TeamIreland's 54kg Robin Kelly has claimed at least a 🥉at the European U22 Championship, following a 5-0 quarter final win over 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/enkbMtxDKV — IABA (@IABABOXING) November 15, 2023

Team Ireland

48kg Nicole Buckley, St Carthages BC

50kg Chantelle Robinson, Saviours Crystal BC

57kg Robin Kelly, Ballynacargy BC

70kg Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa BC

75kg Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa BC

48kg Padraig Downey, St. John Bosco BC, Antrim

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity BC

57kg Donagh Keary, Rathfriland BC

60kg Rhys Owens, Erne BC

63.5kg James “Shamie” McDonagh, St Paul’s Waterford

67kg Gareth Dowling, Dublin Docklands

75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands

86kg Kian Hedderman, O.L.O.L BC

Support Staff:

Team Manager, Sean Crowley

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Aoife Hennigan

R&J: Stephen Kelly