MEDAL ALERT – International Debutant Louis Rooney wins European Bronze
Louis Rooney has taken to International boxing like a duck to water.
The Star ABC man was thrown in at the deep end with his first bout at international level a European U22 quarter-final.
The son of four time National Elite Champion Jimbo Rooney certainly didn’t sink sailing into the medals.
Rooney defeated Armenia’s Hovhannes Harutyunyan. 4-1 to claim 48kg European bronze at the very least. The Belfast man will now fight for silver on Thursday.
The win increases Ireland’s medal haul to four so far at the tournament with Rooney joining Carliegh Irving, Robyn Kelly and Lisa O’Rourke on the European podium.
Six more Irish fighter’s contest for medals over a busy Wednesday.
Clepson dos Santos, Patsy Joyce, Martin McDonagh, Roy Colgan, Gavin Ryan and Bobbi Flood all fight for bronze at least.
Team Ireland
48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club
54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club
57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club
63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club
66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club
70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club
75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club
48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club
51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC
54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar
57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club
63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club
67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club
75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club
92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club
Support Staff
Team Manager: Sean Crowley
Head Coach: Eoin Puck
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Damian Kennedy
Coach: Jay Delaney
Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia
Physiotherapist: Ceire Smith
R&J: Mal Scott.