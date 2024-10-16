MEDAL ALERT – International Debutant Louis Rooney wins European Bronze

Louis Rooney has taken to International boxing like a duck to water.

The Star ABC man was thrown in at the deep end with his first bout at international level a European U22 quarter-final.

The son of four time National Elite Champion Jimbo Rooney certainly didn’t sink sailing into the medals.

Rooney defeated Armenia’s Hovhannes Harutyunyan. 4-1 to claim 48kg European bronze at the very least. The Belfast man will now fight for silver on Thursday.

The win increases Ireland’s medal haul to four so far at the tournament with Rooney joining Carliegh Irving, Robyn Kelly and Lisa O’Rourke on the European podium.

Six more Irish fighter’s contest for medals over a busy Wednesday.

Clepson dos Santos, Patsy Joyce, Martin McDonagh, Roy Colgan, Gavin Ryan and Bobbi Flood all fight for bronze at least.

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club

63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club

75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club

48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC

54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar

57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club

63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club

67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club

75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club

Support Staff

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Eoin Puck

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia

Physiotherapist: Ceire Smith

R&J: Mal Scott.