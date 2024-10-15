Kiko Martinez ‘s Nephew Stands Between Bobbi Flood and Euro Bronze

Bobbi Flood boxes a fighter with a famous fighting name, Sergio Martinez for European bronze on Wednesday.

However, it’s the Spanish fighter’s uncle rather than his former middleweight ruler namesake that will make people sit up and take note.

The Spanish #1, who the Cabra BC boxer battles for bronze in the 71kg class in Sofia, is a nephew of one Kiko Martinez.

Kiko Martinez is known in Ireland first for his victory over Bernard Dunne and then for his European and World title fights with Carl Frampton.

Indeed, the Alicante native went on to become Ireland favourite away fighter with the Irish boxing fraternity supporting him like he was one of their own, celebrating the many big upset title wins he had before retiring.

Now for the first time since he fought ‘The Jackal’ at the Titanic, Irish fans will be hoping the Spaniard won’t be celebrating boxing victory. Instead, they will be hopeful teen star Flood manages to step onto the podium and record more International success.

Six other Irish fighters compete for bronze on a busy day for Irish boxing in Sofia.

First up is 51kg Clepson dos Santos. The Holy Trinity man opens his tournament against Georgia’s Japaridze Davit contesting Bout 3 of Ring A’s Afternoon session.

In Bout 7 of the same ring and session, 63.5kg Roy Colgan boxes for a place on the podium against IBA-B’s Vadzim Vauchok.

48kg Louis Rooney makes his debut in the opening bout of Ring B’s Afternoon Session against Armenia’s Hovhannes Harutyunyan.

In Ring B, 57kg Gavin Ryan is back for his third bout of the tournament, and will box for a medal against Georgia’s Gor Ayvazyan in Bout 4. Four bouts later, 71kg Flood will also battle for his 3rd win, taking on Spain’s Martinez.

Boxing in the Afternoon Session begins at 12pm, Irish time; the Evening Session beings at 3.30pm.

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club

63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club

75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club

48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC

54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar

57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club

63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club

67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club

75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club