The ‘proper’ Sean McComb ready to prove the doubters wrong

Sean McComb has promised to prove the doubters wrong when he returns against former world title challenger Vicente Martin Rodriguez on the Feile tonight.

McComb [11(5)-1] faces Rodriguez [39(21)-6(2)-1] on the Conlan Boxing and Top Rank event at Falls Park in Belfast this week, looking to bounce back following his defeat to Gavin Gwynne for the Commonwealth lightweight title back in February.

‘The Public Nuisance’, who enjoyed a meteoric rise prior to that stoppage defeat, feels there may be some questioning his credentials after the reverse and he is planning a performance that will change that on the undercard of Michael Conlan and TJ Doheny’s WBA Interim world title fight.

“I’m coming off the back of a loss, and a lot of people might be doubting my ability to succeed, but it will be great to change people’s view of me and show the proper Sean McComb,” he said.

The southpaw, who has teamed up Pete Taylor, fought on the most recent Feile Fight Night and loved the experience. He is excited to fight in his local park again and believes it is the perfect place to bounce back.

McComb said: “When I fought at the Feile in 2019 it was unbelievable. The whole event was so successful and Falls Road was buzzing. It’s my home where I grew up, and people who I grew up with were able to come and support me and the other lads.

“Seeing the atmosphere around the place was unreal, and I’m excited to experience it all again. I’m very pleased to bounce back on such a big platform and showcase the skills that I have.”

The 2015 Commonwealth Games bronze medal winner doesn’t believe Rodriguez who challenged Adrien Broner for the WBO super featherweight world title back in 2011, will be fazed by the passionate and sizable support.

“Rodriguez has fought for a world title on a big stage before, so I don’t think the Feile will faze him. He’ll be coming to win and is a tough operator, and it will be a really good test for me to put things right.”