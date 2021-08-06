Féile Fight Night – UPDATED FINAL RUNNING ORDER
Tonight’s the night.
The Irish boxing community converges on the Falls Park in Belfast for the first show on these shores since February 2020 and the largest fight event in Europe since the pandemic.
There are ten fights in all on the bill in West Belfast and there has been a slight adjustment to the running order since the initial schedule circulated last night.
The running order in full is as follows (all times Irish time):
3:00pm – Gates Open
5:20pm – Fight #1
4 x 3 rounds – Super Featherweight
Cain Lewis v Carlos Arroyo
Followed by
Fight #2
4 x 3 minutes – Super Featherweight
Callum Bradley v Stefan Nicolae
Followed by
Fight #3
4 x 3 minutes – Middleweight
Fearghus Quinn v Fernand Heredia
Followed by
Fight #4
6 x 3 minutes – Super Featherweight
James McGivern v Ed Harrison
Followed by
Fight #5
8 x 3 minutes – Lightweight
Sean McComb v Vicente Martin Rodriguez
8:00pm – Fite.tv and ESPN+ broadcast begins
Fight #6
10 x 3 minutes – Super Middleweight
Padraig McCrory v Sergei Gorokov
Followed by
Fight #7
6 x 3 minutes – Welterweight
Paddy Donovan v Jose Luis Castillo
Followed by
Fight #8
10 x 3 minutes – Light Welterweight
Tyrone McKenna v Jose Felix Jr
Followed by
Fight #9
12 x 3 minutes – Bantamweight
Lee McGregor v Vincent Legrande
Followed by
Fight #10 (approx 10:45pm)
12 x 3 minutes – Featherweight
Mick Conlan v TJ Doheny