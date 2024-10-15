Seven Irish Boxers box for Medals at European Championships in Sofia

Seven Irish boxers fight for medals across an extremely busy Wednesday for Irish boxing in Sofia.

Ireland claimed three medals on Tuesday courtesy of quarter-final wins by Carleigh Irving, Robyn Kelly and Lisa O’Rourke.

A clean sweep on Wednesday could increase that haul to 10.

First up is 51kg Clepson dos Santos. The Holy Trinity man opens his tournament against Georgia’s Japaridze Davit contesting Bout 3 of Ring A’s Afternoon session.

In Bout 7 of the same ring and session, 63.5kg Roy Colgan boxes for a place on the podium against IBA-B’s Vadzim Vauchok.

48kg Louis Rooney makes his debut in the opening bout of Ring B’s Afternoon Session against Armenia’s Hovhannes Harutyunyan.

In Ring A’s Evening Session, 54kg Patsy Joyce meets Estonia’s Allan Morozov – in Bout 11 of the same ring and session, superheavy Martin McDonagh contests against IBA-B’s Mikita Nahorny.

In Ring B, 57kg Gavin Ryan is back for his third bout of the tournament, and will box for a medal against Georgia’s Gor Ayvazyan in Bout 4. Four bouts later, 71kg Bobbi Flood will also battle for his 3rd win, taking on Spain’s Sergio Martinez.

Boxing in the Afternoon Session begins at 12pm, Irish time; the Evening Session beings at 3.30pm.

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club

63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club

75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club

48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC

54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar

57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club

63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club

67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club

75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club

Support Staff

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Eoin Puck

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia

Physiotherapist: Ceire Smith

R&J: Mal Scott.