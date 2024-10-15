WAR IN WATERFORD – Dylan Moran vs Tyrone McKenna CONFIRMED

It’s Official.

Dylan Moran and Tyrone McKenna will share the ring in Waterford later this year.

The Waterford – Belfast clash was confirmed as made today [Tuesday] and will top a War in Waterford card at the Setu on December 7.

The clash will be promoted by Conlan Boxing as part of their ProBox deal.

The clash will both fighters’ time in the ring since suffering contrasting fortunes on the same SSE Arena card in August.

Moran won his first-ever all-Irish fight within 19 seconds, stopping Owen O’Neill, while Mohamad Mimoune got revenge over the ‘Mighty Celt’.

It’s already an eagerly anticipated fight, albeit an out-of-the-blue one.

The pair were never linked prior to Moran mentioning the Belfast man’s name in September. However, once muted it instantly passed fan approval and was quickly made.

“With the event it’s going to be I was thinking me versus Tyrone McKenna is the only fight worthy of it. The fans are going to be the real winners here,” Moran said previously.

While McKenna, who has plenty all Irish experience having fought Jake Haney, Sean Creagh, Darragh Foley and Lewis Crocker was more colourful in his comments declaring ‘nothing makes my all tingle more’ than domestic action.

Waterford has proved an atmospheric venue for boxing and a fight of such note should be well received. Undercard details are expected to be confirmed soon.