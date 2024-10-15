MEDAL ALERT – Sensational Lisa O’Rourke Secures Stoppage and European Medal

A sensational statement stoppage win saw Lisa O’Rourke return to the European U22 podium today.

The Castlerea native strutted her stuff in spiteful style in Sofia to win European U22 66kg bronze at least.

The 2022 World Championship gold medal winner had way too much by way of skill, speed, accuracy, and power for Anastasija Lukajic. The Roscommon sporting star bossed the first round and was handed victory before the second had ended, thanks to three standing eight counts.

The win means O’Rourke is now a two-time European U22 medal winner and the performance was as such the Connacht native will be fancied to improve the colour come Thursday. The victory was Ireland’s third of the day and means Team Ireland will come home with at least three medals.

O’Rourke looked sharp and explosive from the second the first bell chimed. The Castlerea woman quite literally had a spring in her step and sting in her shots. The 2022 World Champion was up on her toes, scoring with a solid jab, check hooking Team Ireland style and hurting her foe with right hands.

Indeed, come the the final minute of the opening frame O’Rourke was pressing forward in search of a stoppage.

The dominance continued into the second with a sensational O’Rourke showing complete superiority. Luckajic couldn’t live with the Irish star’s athleticism or accuracy and found herself looking at the referee while he counted to eight after a chopping right hand shook her knees.

An onslaught soon after forced the referee to step in yet again before he temporarily called a halt to proceedings for a third time with just seconds remaining in the second, prompting him to permanently stop the fight and hand the Irish boxer the win.

Earlier in the session a battling Kaci Rock was outpointed by the wild and awkward Kitija Zarberga and Bethany Doocey lost out to Greek opposition.

There was mixed fortunes in the afternoon session with Carleigh Irving and Robyn Kelly both stepping onto the podium and Niamh Fay losing out to Sthelyne Grossy in the most entertaining quarter final of the session.

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club

63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club

75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club

48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC

54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar

57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club

63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club

67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club

75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club

Support Staff

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Eoin Puck

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia

Physiotherapist: Ceire Smith

R&J: Mal Scott