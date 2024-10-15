We Salute You – Thoughtful Gesture From Bobbi Flood After European Win

Bobbi Flood showed maturity beyond his years and compassion not always associated with modern-day teens in Sofia yesterday.

The talent Cabra prospect showed his class in the ring when he moved to within one victory of a European U22 medal by defeating Mohammad Issa of Israel via a 4-1 split.

The Finglas teen then proceeded to show a similar level of class outside of his boxing ability when he dedicated the win to all the troops currently working to keep the peace in Lebanon.

After having his hand raised Flood, the son of an Irish army veteran stood to attention and saluted showing support for the peacekeepers.

The victory itself was an impressive one as Issa is both champion of Israel and an undefeated pro with a 7-0 record.

Flood will look to add to his International medal collection when he fights for European bronze tomorrow.

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club

63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club

75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club

48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC

54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar

57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club

63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club

67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club

75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club

Support Staff

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Eoin Puck

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia

Physiotherapist: Ceire Smith

R&J: Mal Scott