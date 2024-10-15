We Salute You – Thoughtful Gesture From Bobbi Flood After European Win
Bobbi Flood showed maturity beyond his years and compassion not always associated with modern-day teens in Sofia yesterday.
The talent Cabra prospect showed his class in the ring when he moved to within one victory of a European U22 medal by defeating Mohammad Issa of Israel via a 4-1 split.
The Finglas teen then proceeded to show a similar level of class outside of his boxing ability when he dedicated the win to all the troops currently working to keep the peace in Lebanon.
After having his hand raised Flood, the son of an Irish army veteran stood to attention and saluted showing support for the peacekeepers.
The victory itself was an impressive one as Issa is both champion of Israel and an undefeated pro with a 7-0 record.
Flood will look to add to his International medal collection when he fights for European bronze tomorrow.
Team Ireland
48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club
54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club
57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club
63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club
66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club
70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club
75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club
48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club
51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC
54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar
57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club
63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club
67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club
75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club
92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club
Support Staff
Team Manager: Sean Crowley
Head Coach: Eoin Puck
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Damian Kennedy
Coach: Jay Delaney
Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia
Physiotherapist: Ceire Smith
R&J: Mal Scott