MEDAL ALERT – FOUR- Midable Robyn Kelly Returns to European Podium

Four -midable Robyn Kelly secured another European medal in Sofia today.

The Ballynacargy boxer defeated a fighter boxing under the IBA neutral flag to claim European U22 bronze at the very least.

The victory means the 10-time Irish champion is now a FOUR-time Continental medal winner with two of those medals coming at under-22 level despite the fact she is still only 19.

Kelly had to defeat game opposition to step back onto the podium, as Tatsiana Trushkina came to fight. However, the European medal regular’s guile and class outweighed her opponent’s guts and industry.

Kelly will now box for silver on Thursday. The win means Ireland can now boast two medals winners as Carliegh Irvine claimed similar success earlier today.

Kelly started brilliantly and found her distance straight away. The southpaw was able to pick shots from a safe range from the off, landing clean on a regular basis and check hooking to safety any time her opponent tried to rush forward.

It was more aggressive from Trushkina in the second but the younger sister of Wayne Kelly was able to punish her aggression for the most part. Kelly scored regularly with precise and fast one-twos and although she held a bit too much for the referee’s liking took the stanza 3-2.

The third was a bit scrappy as the neutral fighter came trying to wrestle victory from the Kelly, but the moments of real quality came from the red corner and the Irish talent. The 19-year old taking the final round 3-2 and thus celebrated 4-1 split decision success.

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club

63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club

75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club

48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC

54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar

57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club

63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club

67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club

75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club

Support Staff

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Eoin Puck

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia

Physiotherapist: Ceire Smith

R&J: Mal Scott