Wood or Warrington Michael Conlan Would Fight Either

Michael Conlan would love the winner but would take the loser of the hard to call all British world title fight between Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington.

The Belfast featherweight has accepted Woods’ offer to attend the Matchroom-promoted World title fight and will be ringside when the pair fight live on DAZN in Sheffield on October 7.

The promotional free agent will be more than an interested spectator, he remains a potential future opponent for both. Conlan is also willing to fight both regardless of the outcome of their eagerly anticipated world title fight.

“I would target either of them,” he tells Irish-boxing.com. “That would be the aim, the winner or the loser,” he adds before hinting he’d lean toward a Wood rematch if given an option.

“I would love to fight Leigh again, how that fight ended, the whole fight itself, Fight of the Year’ and all that. It was unbelievable and I’d love a crack at it again. Both fights sell and sell well.”

Getting the winner of the WBA world title fight would mean a third crack at world honours for the World Amateur Championships gold medal winner.

However, the Irish standout is aware the winner will have mandatory obligations and notes he rightfully has to work his way back to the top top table.

“My goal is to become world champion, so I’d prefer to fight the winner. I still have to get there and I’m not in that position now. I think the Uzbek is mandatory, he stepped aside for this, so I don’t see myself getting a shot at the winner for a world title.

“Obviously I have to get back into that position and I don’t want anything given to me I know I have to earn it and that’s the way it should be.”