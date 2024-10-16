MEDAL ALERT – Classy Clepson dos Santos Steps onto European Podium
Clepson dos Santos secured a European medal at the third time of asking this afternoon.
However, it was anything but third time lucky for the Holy Trinity man.
The Belfast boxer produced a brilliant controlled performance to step on the podium, winning every round against Georgia’s Japaridze Davit.
The quality quarter-final win sees dos Santos secure 51kg bronze at the very least. The Commonwealth Games representative will now attempt to upgrade to more precious metal on Thursday.
The win means Ireland are two from two on a busy Wednesday and increased Team Ireland’s medal haul to five. dos Santos joins Louis Rooney, Carleigh Irving, Robyn Kelly and Lisa O’Rourke on the podium.
Patsy Joyce, Martin McDonagh, Roy Colgan, Gavin Ryan and Bobbi Flood will look to add to the tally as they fight for bronze at least over the course of the day.
Team Ireland
48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club
54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club
57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club
63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club
66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club
70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club
75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club
48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club
51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC
54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar
57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club
63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club
67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club
75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club
92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club
Support Staff
Team Manager: Sean Crowley
Head Coach: Eoin Puck
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Damian Kennedy
Coach: Jay Delaney
Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia