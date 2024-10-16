MEDAL ALERT – Classy Clepson dos Santos Steps onto European Podium

Clepson dos Santos secured a European medal at the third time of asking this afternoon.

However, it was anything but third time lucky for the Holy Trinity man.

The Belfast boxer produced a brilliant controlled performance to step on the podium, winning every round against Georgia’s Japaridze Davit.

The quality quarter-final win sees dos Santos secure 51kg bronze at the very least. The Commonwealth Games representative will now attempt to upgrade to more precious metal on Thursday.

The win means Ireland are two from two on a busy Wednesday and increased Team Ireland’s medal haul to five. dos Santos joins Louis Rooney, Carleigh Irving, Robyn Kelly and Lisa O’Rourke on the podium.

Patsy Joyce, Martin McDonagh, Roy Colgan, Gavin Ryan and Bobbi Flood will look to add to the tally as they fight for bronze at least over the course of the day.

Team Ireland



48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club

63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club

75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club

48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC

54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar

57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club

63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club

67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club

75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club

Support Staff

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Eoin Puck

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia