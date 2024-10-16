MEDAL ALERT – Patsy Joyce Waltzes onto European Podium
Waltzing Patsy Joyce danced his way onto the European podium in Bulgaria today.
The Olympic Mulingar produced a three-round hit and not-get-hit masterclass to secure European U22 bronze at the very least.
The 19-year-old consulted his go-to boxing approach and as a result, was untroubled by Estonia’s Allan Morozov.
The southpaw won every round on every card to progress to the semi-finals in style.
The victory increased Team Ireland’s medal haul to six with Joyce joining Clepson dos Santos, Louis Rooney, Carleigh Irving, Robyn Kelly and Lisa O’Rourke on the podium.
Martin McDonagh, Gavin Ryan and Bobbi Flood will look to add to the tally as they fight for bronze at least over the course of the day. Roy Colgan‘s journey ended at the quarter final stage after he suffered defeat in the afternoon session.
Team Ireland
48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club
54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club
57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club
63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club
66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club
70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club
75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club
48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club
51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC
54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar
57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club
63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club
67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club
75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club
92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club
Support Staff
Team Manager: Sean Crowley
Head Coach: Eoin Puck
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Damian Kennedy
Coach: Jay Delaney
Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia