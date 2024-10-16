MEDAL ALERT – Patsy Joyce Waltzes onto European Podium

Waltzing Patsy Joyce danced his way onto the European podium in Bulgaria today.

The Olympic Mulingar produced a three-round hit and not-get-hit masterclass to secure European U22 bronze at the very least.

The 19-year-old consulted his go-to boxing approach and as a result, was untroubled by Estonia’s Allan Morozov.

The southpaw won every round on every card to progress to the semi-finals in style.

The victory increased Team Ireland’s medal haul to six with Joyce joining Clepson dos Santos, Louis Rooney, Carleigh Irving, Robyn Kelly and Lisa O’Rourke on the podium.

Martin McDonagh, Gavin Ryan and Bobbi Flood will look to add to the tally as they fight for bronze at least over the course of the day. Roy Colgan‘s journey ended at the quarter final stage after he suffered defeat in the afternoon session.

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club

63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club

75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club

48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC

54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar

57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club

63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club

67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club

75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club

Support Staff

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Eoin Puck

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia