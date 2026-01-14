McMath Eyes World Rankings as Trilogy Decider Looms at Thunderdome 53

Holly McMath has her sights firmly set on the world stage in 2026, and on Friday, March 13, she believes the next major step in that journey will be taken under the bright lights of the Metro City Arena.

The Irish-born Australian headlines one of the card’s main events in a trilogy bout for the WBC Australasia flyweight title, facing Perth’s Sarah Higginson for a third time in a rivalry that has yet to produce a definitive outcome.

“My goal for 2026 is massive – to establish myself as a world-ranked fighter and show that I’m one of the best in the division,” McMath said ahead of her return to action at Dragon Fire Boxing’s Thunderdome 53.

At 35, McMath is blending experience with renewed ambition, using every opportunity to push herself closer to the global conversation. A clear victory in this long-running domestic feud, she believes, would provide exactly the kind of momentum required to break through to world level.

The pair’s shared history adds another layer of intrigue to the contest. Their first meeting ended abruptly in the fifth round when a deep cut to Higginson’s forehead forced a stoppage, allowing McMath to retain her WBC Australasia super-flyweight crown. While the decision went her way, the early ending ensured the rivalry remained unresolved.

Seven months later, the fighters met again with the same green belt at stake, this time down at flyweight. Once more, neither woman could pull away decisively, with the bout ending in a draw and leaving both still searching for closure.

Now, with the trilogy decider looming, McMath is confident that familiarity will work in her favour.

“Sarah is tough, aggressive, and strong,” she said. “She always brings pressure and never backs down. We’ve shared the ring twice now, so there’s no mystery. I respect her grit, but I also know my skill level, ring IQ, and versatility are on a different level. This third fight is about putting a clear stamp on the rivalry.”

Beyond settling scores, the WBC Australasia title carries deeper meaning for McMath, who has chased the iconic green belt since first lacing up gloves.

“Fighting for the WBC title means everything,” she explained. “I’ve wanted the green belt since I started boxing and now a dream will become reality. Winning this title puts me exactly where I want to be and opens the door to bigger world opportunities.”