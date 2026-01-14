Big Bang Brings Big Belief to 3Arena Show Press Conference

Pierce ‘Big Bang’ O’Leary insisted it will be “Pierce’s Day” as he faced off with Mark Chamberlain at yesterday’s press conference in the Gibson Hotel ahead of their Paddy’s weekend world title clash.

The unbeaten fan favourite has reportedly already sold in the region of 2,000 tickets for his co-main event clash with Chamberlain, with the proud Dubliner noting the scale of local support behind him and the confidence he approaches the bout with.

“I’ve done a serious amount of tickets already, I’m selling all over the country” said O’Leary. “Fighting at home in the 3Arena is a blessing, a dream come true. Forget the world title, this goes bigger than that. The belt just tops it off.”

While the setting of course carries its own motivation, O’Leary’s belief extends well beyond the atmosphere. Respectful of Chamberlain’s resume, the former European champ’ made it clear that he sees a decisive edge in his own ability and boxing acumen.

“No disrespect to Mark, he’s a fantastic fighter and he’s been in there with good operators, but he hasn’t been in there with me. My boxing IQ is second to none and it’ll show. The better the competitor, the better I become. People haven’t seen the best of me yet” said O’Leary.

“Big Bang” also acknowledged the pressure that comes with the hype surrounding his homecoming, but insisted it’s a burden he relishes as opposed to fears.

“There’s a lot of pressure, but I thrive off it… to beat me in there, you’d need to carry me out on a stretcher,” said O’Leary.

Across the table, Mark Chamberlain was unmoveed by the talk of home advantage or the occasion, framing the contest in simpler terms and dismissing the infamous Irish atmosphere.

DUBLIN, IRELAND. JAN 13: Launch Press Conference for Jazza Dickens v Anthony Cacace at the Gibson Hotel, Dublin, Ireland on the 13th January 2026 ahead of their WBA World Super Featherweight Championship fight as part of Queensberry Promotions St Patricks Day Weekend boxing show scheduled in Dublin on the 14th March 2026. Credit: Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

“I’m coming over here to take his dream away and take the title back to England,” Chamberlain said. “The hostile environment means nothing to me… going into someones back garden? I’ve done it once before and I’ll do it again, at the end of the day it’s just the two of us inside the ring.”

Having defied Jack Rafferty’s expectations on away soil in his previous bout, Chamberlain believes experience will prove decisive.

“It feels like deja vu for me, everyone said in the last fight I was the underdog and I was gonna get stopped, and it never happened… he (Pierce O’Leary) is a great fighter no doubt about it, but England is going to have a new super-lightweight champion.”

Photo Credit: Queensberry/Leigh Dawney