Manager Gaughran Hails Exciting Addition to Exciting Division

The anything-but-boring Mathew Boreland is the latest addition to the pro ranks.

The Coleraine super-bantamweight has signed pro terms with Ian Gaughran, joins the IGB stable, and instantly becomes a welcome addition to the scene.

Boreland might not have the most extensive amateur background but has a reputation for entertaining.

Indeed, the National Intermediate Championships semi-finalist was involved in the fight of the night when boxing returned to Donegal late last year.

Boreland’s exhibition with Karl Sheridan on the Joe Ward topped Rumble in the Hills card threatened to steal the show. Indeed, some argued it deserved an honorary mention in the Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year category.

Manager Ian Gaughran is confident his new charge will have a near-instant impact and points out he adds a fresh element to an increasingly exciting super bantamweight division.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com the man who manages both BUI Celtic super bantamweight champion, Ruadhan Farrell and the man he fought to win the title, Connor Kerr, said: “I’m thrilled to have Matty on board, and he brings yet another dimension to the Super Bantamweight scene, which is fast becoming Ireland’s hottest division.

“We have been talking for a couple of months and it was impossible not to be impressed with him when he fought in an exhibition in Letterkenny in November – the two lads stole the show that night!

“He is very well supported and I’m sure Coleraine will get behind him as he gets going in his pro career, which is going to be extremely exciting.

“He comes into the pro ranks off the back of a close Ulster final decision against a very talented opponent in Jack Harkin and, as I said, brings huge excitement to the scene. He works extremely hard and stays extremely fit and we’ll hope to have him up and running very soon.

“I’m delighted he’s put his trust in me to guide his career for the next couple of years and I reckon you’re going to be hearing a lot more of him.”