Irish Amateur Champ makes World title history

Former Irish National Elite bantamweight Champion Sara Haghighat-Joo made world title history in her native Canada over the weekend.

Haghighat-Joo became the fastest world champion in Canadian boxing history when she dethroned Maria Guadalupe Bautista at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto.

The wide points win saw the former St Brigid’s Edenderry operator become WBA light flyweight champion in just her fourth fight.

There is further Irish connection to the story as Haghighat-Joo is mentored by her Irish husband Stevie Bailey, who coaches out of West End Athletic Club in Etobicoke.

Speaking after the win the 29-year-old wasn’t dwelling on the history element, preferring to look ahead than back.

“What’s next? I want the other two belts. I want unification. I want to keep making statements,” she said.

The boxer relocated to Ireland late in the last decade after marrying Galway’s Bailey and, was boxing out of the St Brigid’s club in Edenderry. She won National Elite honours and had hoped to force herself into the 2020 Olympic frame for Team Ireland but eventually ended up representing Sierra Leone, who employed Liam Brereton of Offally as their boxing coach. She also returned home where she turned over under United Promotions banner.

It should be noted that the WBA has a so-called ‘Super’ champion Yesica Nery Plata, widely seen as the top fighter at 108lbs.