‘Let’s make it happen’ – Cacace targets the former world champion who retired Carl Frampton

Anthony Cacace has told Jamel Herring he is willing to fight.

The former world champion came out of retirement with a win over Nicholas Molina in November and has been on the hunt for a big fight since.

Most recently the American called out IBF super featherweight Joe Cordina as he eyes up another world title tilt.

IBO title holder, Cacace says he is willing to put his belt on the line against the 38-year-old and is open to traveling to America to fight the Wayne McCullough trained fight.

“Well champ, I see you’re looking a dust-up soon. I wouldn’t mind a wee away day to the USA,” Cacace said online.

“If you fancy it ask your team to get in touch and let’s make it happen.”

If the fight was made it would prove a Belfast revenge mission considering ‘Semper Fi’ sent Carl Frampton into retirement in 2021.

The former Marine prevented Frampton, possibly Cacace’s biggest supporter within boxing, from making history by becoming a three-weight world champion when they shared a Dubai ring.

Well champ @JamelHerring I see your looking a dust up soon. I wouldn’t mind a wee away day to the USA 🇺🇸

If you fancy it ask your team to get in touch and let’s make it happen 🙏🏻 @loudibella @ringmasterwhip @hawkies16 @WayneMcCullough @FrankWarren @tntsports — 🇮🇹Anto Cacace 🇮🇹 (@AntoC6) December 29, 2023

‘The Apache’ has been searching for a big-name fight since he defeated Michael Magnesi to claim the IBO title back in 2022.

The Belfast fighter has been linked to names like Cordina and WBC super featherweight world champion O’Shaquie Foster since that win. However, he only fought once in 2023, beating Damian Wrzesinski, a high-risk low reward opponent, in Belfast in May.

A proposed fight in the winter fell through and things went quiet on the Cacace front. However, the 34-year-old moves into 2024 looking for a clash with Herring.

Photo Credit Mark Meade.