Andy Lee hits out at the disrespect shown Joseph Parker

Andy Lee wasn’t happy with how Joseph Parker was treated ahead of his sensational win over Deontay Wilder two days before Christmas.

Parker comprehensively outpointed the big-hitting American, producing the performance of a star-studded card in Saudi Arabia.

Throughout the entire build-up, particularly in fight week all the talk was of a future Wilder and Anthony Joshua clash, in fact, a deal for that pairing was signed before the Day of Reckoning fight night.

Lee felt such talk and that move disrespected his charge and was upset with how the heavyweight was overlooked.

He also suggested it made the fact the Dublin-trained New Zealander ensured best-laid plans did go array all the sweeter.

Speaking passionately after the bout the Irish Boxing Awards Trainer of the Year nominee said: “We’ve had to put up with a lot of stuff about Joshua-Wilder, that the deal is done. We had a tiny dressing room and a small hotel room.

“[Parker] top of the bill, he’s the main event, he’s a former world champion. Joshua, he’s driving around in a Rolls Royce. You know what I’m saying? There’s all this talk and all these press conferences, it’s all about Wilder and Joshua.

“This man had to put up with it all. He didn’t get demoralised, he didn’t get his head down. He just dug in again and showed how strong he is.”

Speaking on Lee’s influence, Parker, who spared some of Irish amateur’s top heavyweights in the build-up, said: “Andy said to me before the fight, ‘fight fire with fire’. If you’re trying to run away from the right hand the whole time then that’s his plan. We went in with our own plan and we stuck to it and this is the man with the strategy.”