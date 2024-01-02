Irish Redemption? Jake Paul meets six-year-old Irish fan before recent win

Jake Paul took a step toward Irish fan redemption by making a young Irish follower’s dream come true ahead of his last fight.

The You Tuber turned boxer has upset the Irish fight family on numerous occasions over the last few years.

The American took great pleasure in mocking one of the sports true Mr Nice Guys Dylan Moran before taunting Katie Taylor in his capacity as Amanda Serrano’s manager.

However, he went from villain to hero not long before he defeated Andre August in December.

Before Paul knocked out August in the first round of his ninth pro fight he made a six-year-old Irish fans dream come true. The MVP Promoter brought the ‘super fan’ into his dressing room and spent time with him not long before the bout.

It was a nice gesture that came after Paul received a message from the mother of the fans before the clash explaining the lengths her family went to in order for their six-year-old to watch his most recent fight.

“We just got this e-mail saying: ‘Hi, a message to Jake from my six-year-old super-fan son. We’re from Ireland and we have the biggest fan in the world who wants to see his idol fight for Christmas We’ve decided to flip our world upside down and fly him to Orlando to see you. His dad is willing to leave his job in case they don’t approve the days off. I was just wondering if you could send him a little video please.’

“Wow, we just got this. I think we should surprise him and bring him into the locker room to meet me before the fight,” Paul said.

Paul stayed true to his word, met the young kid, and told him: ‘Don’t blink. You might miss it, stay focused.”