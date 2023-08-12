“Let’s Get A F*cking Move On” – Sean McComb targetting BIG names

Sean McComb is ready to level up.

The Belfast southpaw says he has completed fringe world level and wants to see how he’ll fare against bullets fired from the biggest guns at his weight.

‘The Public Nuisance’ feels his successful WBO European light welterweight title defence against Alejandro Moya at the Féile will push him up from his #14 spot in the WBO world rankings.

The Pete Taylor-trained fighter points out common sense then dictates he should pursue a fight with someone ranked above him and a WBO Top 10 ranked fighter.

That’s exactly what he plans to do and with the top ten of that organization stacked with names he is now officially hunting down a massive fight.

“I’ve hung around this level for long enough now,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s like right ‘let’s move on, let’s get a fucking move on’. I think everyone else knows that now. What’s the point in keeping beating this level of opponent? I want to move up. I really want to move into the top 10 in the WBO.”

Champion at the weight is Teofimo Lopez, with Arnold Barboza seemingly next in line, Josh Taylor is at number 3, while Jack Catterall also makes an appearance.

Those are the kind of names, and presumably paydays, the 30-year-old is eyeing, although there could also be interesting fights with Liam Paro or Sandor Martin if getting the bigger of the ranked suitors isn’t possible straight away.

“Above me in the WBO ranking are big, big names. You’ve Ryan Garcia, Teofimo Lopez, Josh Taylor, Jack Catterall, Arnold Barboza, the list goes on. They are massive names and that’s where I want to test myself. That’s where I want to push myself too,” he adds.

There is a financial element to McComb’s pursuit but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t believe he can’t match some of the best fighters the sport has to offer. In fact, he argues the bigger the test the more his fight IQ becomes apparent.

“I believe I’m capable of pushing on. The higher the level of the fight the more my boxing IQ kicks in and the better I perform,” he adds before stating he wants another fight this year regardless.

“I would like to get out again before Christmas, three fights a year would do me lovely.”