Title fight next for Gerard Hughes

It’s strap season for Gerard Hughes.

The Belfast super bantamweight expects to fight for the BUI Celtic title in his next fight.

Hughes is confident a fight with Ruadhan Farrell awaits and believes he is set for an all-Belfast title clash this December.

“I think they are talking about a Celtic title next. If that’s it next I’ll be more than ready for it,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

Hughes and Farrell were initially pencilled in for the Féile card but ‘Rudy’ took time out after becoming a Dad for the first time.

The Padraig McCrory-managed fighter admits it was somewhat disheartening to miss the chance to become a titlist in just his fourth fight – but couldn’t but look on the bright side after defeating survival specialist John Spencer on the bill.

“It was disappointing when I first heard, but then again you’re fighting on a great card and a great platform. You have to take the positives from it. Don’t get me wrong, I’m opening the card, but I could be opening the card on a small hall show at the Europa. Instead, I’m opening it here at the Falls Park. You can’t beat it.”

Photo Credit Mark Mead