Kieran Molloy Reveals Irish Title Roadmap

Kieran Molloy has warned Senan Kelly and David Ryan against using size as an excuse when it comes to a possible Irish title fight with him.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com last week Conlan Boxing’s Jamie Conlan revealed his Irish title plan for the former amateur standout.

The former world title challenger will promote a BUI Celtic title fight between Dave Ryan and Senan Kelly in Dublin on September 16 and wants to put the winner in with Molloy in Galway at the tail-end of the year.

Since news of that plan of action broke there have been murmurs with regard to a potential size disparency putting paid to any Irish title fight.

It was suggested that, as Molloy has been operating between welterweight and light middleweight since turning over, he would be too big for the welterweights with light welter aspirations.

However, speaking to Irish-boxing.com after he stopped Sam O’maison in the Falls Park earlier this month, the 24-year-old was keen to point out he will come down to fight.

Molloy says welterweight will be the weight he will challenge for titles at.

“I’m going to be fighting at welter,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“This was a last-minute fight so I weighed-in at 151lbs but for my last fight, I weighed in at 149lbs. For title fights I’ll be at 147lbs. They are two decent fighters, so hopefully they get that fight over the line at the RDS and I’ll fight the winner.”

Photo Credit Mark Mead