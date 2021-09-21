Kellie Harrington Surprises Fellow Dublin Inspiration

Kellie Harrington continues to make us smile.

The fighter who took great pride in lifting a nation with her Olympic exploits this summer keeps on lifting spirits in the aftermath of the sensational sporting success.

The Dubliner, who recently confirmed she will remain amateur, was at it again over the weekend as she surprised a fellow Inner City inspiration.

Much to her shock and delight, Sheriff Street’s Rosie Fay got to meet her sporting hero as the Tokyo gold medal winner paid a surprised visit to the youngster, presented her with a signed glove, a Team Ireland jersey, spent time in her company and even took her on the pads for a round.

Like Harrington, Rosie is an inspiration to those in her community and beyond. Kindhearted Rosie, who was born with Hydrocephalus, a condition that causes a build-up of fluid in the brain, waked, ran and cycled an amazing 5k EVERY day in July to raise money to buy much-needed equipment for her Hannah who has Spina Bifida.

Speaking previously to Dublin Live Rosie’s Mother Jennifer said:

“I was told when Rosie was eight months old that she’ll never talk, she’ll never walk, she’ll never live a normal life. She was really floppy as a baby.”

“She’s an inspiration to many, many people. The amount of people she’s inspired to get up and run. She’s full of kindness and always helping other people. She just gets up and gets it done.

“There’s days where she’s just lying around – she can’t get out of the bed. She never questions or says that she’s not going to do it because she knows it’s for Hannah.”