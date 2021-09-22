McCormack and Latimer Had Canelo v Plant Moment Before Saturday’s Fight

Not quite as notoriously as Canelo and Caleb Plant but Graham McCormack [6(1)-0] and Jordan Latimer [2-2(1)] almost came to blows well before it was time to officially fight last weekend.

The pair came close to settling their differences backstage an hour or so before they were scheduled to get paid to trade leather.

Despite late notice and not much fight week back and forth, as a result, a long-running dispute, and historical tensions meant histrionics were always possible going into the all Irish fight of sorts.

The Limerick fighter and the Manc of Sligo heritage held it together during the weigh-in for the Sam Kynoch Glasgow show. However, rumour had the pair being pulled apart backstage at the Crown Plaza after tensions boiled over and things got heated.

McCormack confirmed there was an incident but in true ‘G Train’ fashion brushed it off and wasn’t looking to dwell on it.

“There was a bit of an argument before the fight,” he admits to Irish-boxing.com.

“It was more just both of us letting the moment get to us. We had so much beef before and then all of a sudden we were fighting, so it was tense.

“We both just got caught up in that,” he adds.

After a WWE-style backstage dressing room fallout and burying punches into each other’s heads for four rounds in the ring, the fighters buried the hatchet after the fight.

The Shaun Kelly trained domestic title hopeful revealed Latimer earned his respect.

“We made up after. I respect him. He is a good bloke and I wish him nothing but the best going forward.”

‘Pretty Boy’ certainly earned the Limerick southpaw’s respect over the four rounds. The outspoken nephew of Joe Gallagher came to fight and made the 32-year-old work for victory in what was meant to be an ease your way back into it ring rust-freeing fight.

“Jordan did surprise me,” admits McCormack.

“He was a lot tougher than I expected and he came at me like a bat out of hell. But I’m really glad he did because it made for a great fight. He didn’t come to lose, he came to win – and there the fights I want. I have a lot of respect for him after that fight.”