Katie Taylor Homework has Shauna O’Keefe Ready for Latest Test

Shauna O’Keefe is confident studying Katie Taylor will help her ace her latest boxing test in England tonight.

The exciting prospect finishes her first year as a professional when she takes on Bojana Libiszewska The Brewery in Chiswell Street in London.

The Clonmel native’s preparation for the bout included sparring two-weight undisputed world champion Taylor, ahead of the Irish Icon’s victory over Amanda Serrano.

The big punching southpaw not only played her part in readying the Bray native for another famous win, she made sure she took as many learnings as she could whilst in Connecticut.

“I constantly watched Katie. I watched everything Katie did and I asked all the questions. I wanted to know everything and to get all the insight. I wanted all the feedback from them and to learn what they thought about the way I work and obviously what they see in me. It’s more than I could have ever dreamt of. It’s been amazing.”

Expanding on the experience further she said: ” You are there beside Katie Taylor, you’re having the laughs, you’re dancing, you’re having the craic and you’re throwing a few knocks at the same time.

“Like how perfect is that? It’s a real pinch-me moment in my career. It’s the highlight of my career, to be honest.”

O’Keefe has been open about her desire to become Ireland’s first female-ever European Champion, an ambition that will be helped by the fact her fourth pro fight will be contested over eight rounds.

The Tipperary native, who wanted a more active first year, hopes a good performance will set her up for a blue belt bout early next year.

“There was a period of seven months were I was inactive but in that seven months I grew an awful lot as a person and as a fighter. I learned an awful lot of things and I mixed with the best of the best in [sparing] during that time. I haven’t stopped since I turned over. Now I aspire to go straight for the European title straight after Christmas.”