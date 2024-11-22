‘All the Sense in the World’ – Harley Burke Believes Emmet Brennan Bout is Perfect for MSG Patrick’s Week Card

Harley Burke versus Emmet Brennan is a perfect fit for the proposed Madison Square Garden St Patrick’s week Callum Walsh card claims the New York side of the potential match-up.

The Galway-born, American-raised boxer and the Dublin Olympian have been linked previously and a potential match-up was explored.

A fight never came to fruition but Burke believes it’s handmade for 360 Promotions and UFC’s proposed return to the Garden.

Burke has a job to do at the Paramount Theatre, Huntington on Saturday first, but ‘Heavy Hands’ is more than keen.

“I think myself vs Emmett Brennan on the Callum Walsh undercard at MSG in March makes all the sense in the world. Irish vs Irish American, undefeated vs undefeated, Paddy’s Day. What more do you want?” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“First things first, I must handle business this weekend. I’m not overlooking what’s ahead of me. Win Saturday, then I can think about Emmett Brennan.”

Burke has done things the hard way Stateside, fighting outside of New York without promotional backing in a bid to improve his record and create some noise.

The powers that be at Star Boxing heard the noise generated and they’ve taken him home. Saturday’s fight is his second under their banner and he remains confident they can guide him in the right direction.

The 29-year-old believes if he ends the year on a high the promotional outfit can set up a big 2025.

“Star Boxing have been great to me thus far. They are very professional.

“Things with me have got off to a slow start due to a bunch of unforeseen circumstances. I have full confidence in them handling my career. I’m looking forward to getting back on track this weekend creating real momentum heading into 2025,” he adds before reverting his focus back to Saturday’s fight.

“The only plans right now are to win Saturday night. A win on Saturday night sets me up for a big 2025. First things first I must win.”

The unbeaten fighter with seven knockouts from eight fights takes on Canadian Tevin Terrance at the Paramount.

The Yonkers native says he goes into the bout well-prepared but still expects a test.

“This is the best I’ve ever felt heading into a fight. Especially mentally. I’m in a very good place. I feel very determined. I understand what I need to do. My opponent is a good fighter. The 2 draws he had this year he probably should’ve won. His record is 3-1 in my eyes. I look forward to executing my gameplan,” he adds before revealing he did hold talks with Brennan.

“I spoke with Brennan’s team and told them I was game. The venue they were eyeing fell through and I Haven’t heard anything since.”

Two-weight Celtic Champion Brennan, who fights in New York in December, is all but guaranteed a slot on the 360 Promotions card but has been linked with a Kevin Cronin rematch. Such is Burke’s ticket-selling prowess that he may still appeal to 360 Promotions if a mouthwatering clash with the Dublin Docklands graduate doesn’t come off.