Katie Taylor her sights on a boxing first and making more history

Trailblazer Katie Taylor [19(6)-0] has set her sights on another groundbreaking achievement.

Ireland’s first-ever undisputed world champion in the four-belt era wants to become’s boxing’s FIRST EVER two-weight four-belt undisputed champion.

Speaking after making the fourth successful defence of the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight crowns via a shut-out win over mandatory challenger Jennifer Han on Saturday night, Taylor revealed she wants back to big names and legacy enhancing fights.

In fact, the fighter credited with changing women’s boxing both amateur and pro, not only wants to create more history, she is confident she will do so before she retires.

“I am willing to fight anyone at any weight category,” Taylor said. “I want the big fights, I want to be involved in the biggest fights in women’s boxing.”

“I’m fairly certain I will end my career undefeated as a multiple weight undisputed world champion.”

Boxing has never had a two-weight undisputed world champion in the four-belt era and although it’s a given Taylor has a genuine chance to become the first in either the male or female game.

A day before Taylor fought at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds, promoter Eddie Hearn revealed Road to Undisputed plans and the make up of a four-fight tournament that will ultimately lead to an undisputed world champ at light welterweight.

Irish-boxing.com understands the tournament was suggested by Team Taylor in a bid to making history that bit easier. It appears the winner of the tournament will face off against the Bray native in a historic clash. Jessica McCaskill, the undisputed champion at welterweight, is also Matchroom and DAZN aligned making that an easy one to make too, indeed the Chicago native was in Leeds this weekend and has been vocal about wanting the fight.

Quality IBO shade from Katie Taylor pic.twitter.com/xksvhhG8IT — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) September 5, 2021

Regardless of who or how it seems history will have to wait with ‘the biggest female fight of all time’ – a clash with Amanda Serrano – in the works for New York and March, while 2016 Olympic gold medal winner Estelle Mosley is said to be in pole position for December.

Reflecting on Saturday’s 100-89 points win, Taylor admitted she wanted to register her seventh career stoppage, but credited the former IBF featherweight champion and her survival instincts.

“I knew coming into this fight there was no room for complacency. I knew that girl was going to be a big challenge. Every fight is tough at this level,” Taylor told broadcaster DAZN after her win.

“I was hoping for a stoppage tonight, but she was good at surviving and was very crafty and slippery in there.”

