More than a pretty face – Jay Byrne praises ‘real star’ Lee Reeves

Lee Reeves more than just a pretty face declares a passionate Jay Byrne.

The Limerick southpaw’s new promoter says the true reality of it is, Reeves is a lot more than a Reality TV star – and claims he proved as much at the Warehouse last Friday night.

Like many in attendance, the JB Promotions boss was impressed with how ‘El Champo’ dealt with the always tough and ever-game Edgar Kemsky. In fact, he believes the fact he dropped and widely outpointed the Slovakian-based Belfast – who Irish-boxing.com understands came to impress in a bid to secure a BUI licence – proves he is one of the best light-welterweight fighters in the country.

“I think Lee Reeves showed Friday night that he is alot more than a pretty boy TV Reality star,” Byrne told Irish-boxing.com before lashing out at Misftis talk.

“I read comments last week suggesting he would go to Misfits, I think that was out of order as this kid is a real star in the ring,” he adds.

“I’ve never seen Kemski manhandled and beaten the way he was on Friday and I think Lee has announced himself to Irish fans perfectly. I think it’s very like how Senan did on February 9th when he had a brilliant win and the standout performance of his career against a good Jake Tinklin.”

Reeves’ win was the second over Kemsky on a JB Promotion card and the second impressive performance from a light welter on the top of a bill promoted by the new-to-the-scene promoters.

The former NABF title holder is also not the only 140lbs fighter on Byrne’s books. The former BUI and BBBofC Celtic champion has BUI Celtic title holder Senan Kelly on his roster and hopes to put the Kildare man in with the Treaty County fighter for the Irish title on May 10.

“I am very very lucky to have some of Ireland’s best 140lbs in the stable, Lee Reeves, Senan Kelly, Tony McGlynn, Matthew Tyndall and possibly Declan Geraghty if we go back to 140lbs.

“At the minute on domestic from it looks like Lee and Senan are top of the pile at 140lbs and it’s a match that may happen next..

Irish-boxing.com understands both fighters have agreed in principle to fight for the green strap on May 10 but the clash is subject to BUI approval.

Photo Credit Ricardo Guglielminotti