Aidan Walsh faces fellow Tokyo Olympian in Qualifiers today

Aidan Walsh will fight a fellow Tokyo Olympian for a place in the last 16 of the first Olympic Qualifier in Italy today.

The Olympic medal bronze medalist ended a year out of the sport impressively on Wednesday, stopping United Arab Emirates boxer Husain Alkandari within a round.

He is back out on Friday looking to secure a second win in the tournament and move to within two wins of an Olympic spot.

Standing between ‘The Belfast Matador’ and a place in the last 16 is Wanderson de Oliveira, a Brazilian who excited the Tokyo Games at the quarter-final stage to eventual light welterweight gold medal winner Andy Cruz.

Walsh is the only Irish figher through the ropes today , he competes in bout, Bout 11 in Ring A, the fight is expected to take place at around 1pm, Irish time.

1st Olympic World Qualifier Team:

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC, Tyrone

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family GG BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal, Waterford

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin BC, Dublin