How To Watch Emmet Brennan’s New York Debut

Emmet Brennan makes his New York debut tonight in an extremely interesting fight.

The BUI light heavyweight Celtic champion takes on Devaun Lee of Queens over eight rounds at the intimate Sony Hall in Times Square.

With 11 wins and 10 defeats, Lee’s record doesn’t look overly scary but the American represents a massive test for a fighter in just his third fight.

Considering he levelled up and stopped two-weight BUI Celtic champion Jamie Morrissey in his last outing, Brennan won’t be too concerned and goes into the fight confident.

However, he will be aware he can’t overlook the experienced 36-year-old. Lee is known as a test for fighters in and around the ten-fight mark, has the ability to steal rounds and is extremely tough. He was part of The Contender serious and suffered his only stoppage defeat on that show, which came via the gloves of one Shane Mosley Jr. The New Yorker, who has been talking a good game leading up to the fight, lost his last two but upset an 11-0-1 prospect this time last year.

It’s a fight well worth tuning in to watch and can be viewed on promoter of the show Boxinginsiders YouTube channel.

Follow the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/@boxinginsider?si=bA8v1A2wrQRcvB32

The card is expected to glove off at 12:30am.

Speaking ahead of the fight Brennan has said he wants to impress so he can secure a clash with Galway born New York raised Harley Burke.

“Katie Taylor was arguably the biggest show Ireland’s seen in the last 20 years so to be on the undercard again would be incredible. I don’t want to finish 2024 without fighting in Madison Square Garden, either, which will hopefully happen if we get an Irish crowd behind us.

“Two Irish boxers fighting in New York would capture the imagination of the Irish American community in New York. That’s why I’m here – to reignite my dream. It’s do or die. It’s now or never.”