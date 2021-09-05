Headline News News Pro News 

Jake Paul key to making Taylor vs Serrano – ‘Real Deal’ backs social media star to make sure she gets ‘paid’

Amanda Serrano [41(30)-1-1] revealed Youtuber Jake Paul will prove key in making sure she gets paid what she wants to fight Katie Taylor [19(6)-0].

Noise surrounding ‘the greatest female fight of all time’ increased over the last number of weeks with both protagonists registering wins in world title fights and on big platforms.

Both fighters claim they want it, although the New York native with strong Puerto Rican links, wants to achieve undisputed status first.

Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn is keen to do it in March of 2021 and has his sights set on making the much talked about meeting for Madison Square Garden next spring. The Matchroom boss has also admitted the seven-weight world champion’s value has risen since he last tried to get it over the line and seems ready to make an offer to back up that opinion.

Serrano also believes she has the team to ensure everyone gets over the purse stumbling block and revealed Youtuber turned pro fighter Paul will be part of team that makes sure she gets ‘paid’.

The pair have been linked since as far back as 2018 when the Irish sensation defeated Serrano’s sister Cindy in America.

After a number of false dawns the 32-year-old had appeared set to fight Taylor in Manchester in May of last year for a career-high purse before the pandemic intervened. Plans to re-fix the bout for Fight Camp then collapsed for financial reasons and Taylor instead rematched Delfine Persoon.

All parties seem keen now and hopes are high a mega March meeting can be arranged.

Taylor Meets Serrano In Manchester Super Fight - Matchroom Boxing

Speaking Taylor’s most recent win Hearn said: “I think she fights again in December and then she has to fight Amanda Serrano. 

“It’s not her fault that fight hasn’t been made, it was a mixture of many things, but that’s the past. 

“I think we have to. Amanda Serrano fancies that fight and has raised her profile, she brings tremendous value and she should be rewarded for that value,” he explained. 

“I think we can headline Madison Square Garden with that fight, by far and away the biggest fight in women’s boxing. We have to do that fight, if we don’t, it’ll be a piece missing of a wonderful career.”

