Doing it the CORR-ect way – New pro in no major rush

Michael Corr is happy to take it one step at a time and entrust Boxing Ireland to bring him along at the right pace.

The Belfast fighter last week confirmed he will punch for pay for the first time in the Devenish on Celtic Clash 12 on October 2.

There were whispers the semi-pro graduate and new to the scene operator would dive in at the deep end and go straight into all Irish action.

However, speaking to Irish-boxing.com the Peter Graham trained youngster revealed he was unaware of who he was going to fight on the next installment of the popular series.

He did suggest there is learning to be done and he trusts Boxing Ireland to bring him along at a pace that allows him to do it.

“I haven’t been told anything to do with an opponent yet,” Corr told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m still young, I’m sure boxing Ireland have a plan for me and will guide me in the right direction. They will take fights at the right times. I have plenty of time in this game and I need to find my feet first.

“Like I said I’ve plenty of time in this game and I’m sure the team has a plan set out for me. I will just follow the plan and everything will fall into place.

It’s sensible and pragmatic from the popular young fighter but there is a great deal of excitement surrounding his debut from bth the fighter and his followers.

“I’m very excited,” adds the famous fan-turned-fighter.

“I’ve been waiting on this a long time now and it really is a dream come true. I can’t wait to get the ball rolling.

“I can’t wait to get in and do the job. It’s been a long time coming. Myself and Peter have been working in the gym since I signed pro. leaving no stone unturned and getting me ready for what lies ahead,” he adds before stressing the reaction to him turning over has been good.

“Everyone has had nothing but good things to say to me. The support has been unreal from everyone across the Island of Ireland and beyond, it’s so great to see.”